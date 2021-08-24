Breaking News

Smoky again today, breezy, some storms possible

Article Updated: August 24, 2021
Mostly sunny today with areas of smoke. Some isolated storms are possible. Critical fire weather is expected in parts for tomorrow along with some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Today’s highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for the Bighorn Basin and Dubois and in the low 80s for the Wind River Basin.

