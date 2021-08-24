Regina J. Aragon Sage

Jun 28, 1944 – Aug 20, 2021

Regina was born June 28, 1944 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Peter Aragon and Lucinda Hereford Aragon. She passed away on August 20, 2021 in Billings Montana. Regina fought a brave battle with cancer for the last 5 years and winning the battle, but it was other health issues that took her life. Regina learned how tough life can be at a young age when her mother passed away from cancer. Her father raised his younger children with the help of his daughter (Bunky) Pauline.

Regina graduated high school from Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas in 1962. Regina worked at various jobs in Wyoming, Montana, California and Arizona. She worked with Shoshone and Arapahoe Headstart, BIA, San Diego Indian Center, Rocky Boy Health Center, Wyoming Girl Scout Council and various Hospitals, CETA & JTPA Summer Youth Programs, Eagles Wings, Lead Care Coordinator, Shoshone Tribal Health as the Breast and Cervical Cancer Coordinator. She attended Colleges at Bellevue Community College in Social Work, Central Wyoming College in Psychology, MDTA (Manpower Development Training Act), Wyoming State Training School in Medical Technician in LPN, ACME Beauty College.

Regina was a Sun dancer, liked sweats, camping, rodeos, hunting and fishing. She enjoyed her family barbecues. She was an avid supporter of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness.

Regina is survived by her children. Son Marvin Aragon Sr, Sherman Sage Sr. Daughter Cacey Sage, Nane Lavaki (Hokafonu). Godson Torry Burson. Sisters; Beverly Thomas, Marvene Thunder, Clarinda Calling Thunder, Janelle Thunder, Rhonda Glenmore, Joetta Armour, Cindy Sage – Winn, Arydenne Sage and Dorothy Aragon. Six Grandchildren, Step Children Karen (Gary Chingman), Della Sage, Joleen Quiver, Alison Sage Jr., Mitzy Lopez. Numerous Nieces and Nephews, The Tidzumps, Smiths, Aragons, Shongutsie, Romero, Dorrance, LaRoque, Thomas, Tillman, Cuch, Thunder, Burson and their families. Sweats sisters; Delane Tidzump, Reba Teran, Georgie Acebo, Karen King, Missy Thomas, WandRae Kniffin, Ruby Posey, Anita Setzer, Toni Norman, Joette Thayer, Arlene Santillanes, Sybil ThunderHawk, Holly Butler.

Preceded in death by Husband Allison Sage Sr. Parents Peter M. Aragon Sr. Lucinda Hereford Aragon. Adopted parents Bill and Verna Thunder. Sisters; Clara LaRoque, Linda Romero, Susie Aragon, Julia Smith, Pauline “Bunky” Tidzump, Catherine Dorrance, Juanita Urban, Rowena Hebah, Mabel and Elaine Aragon. Nadine Tillman. Brothers; Lawrence Aragon, John Aragon, Peter Aragon Jr., Oliver Aragon, Don Aragon, Charles Aragon, and Godson Thad Tidzump. Grandparents Jesus (Juanita Maitte Aragon), John (Julia Hereford). Numerous uncles and aunts from the Aragon, Hereford, Lahoe and their families.

Tuesday August 24, 2021, A Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. at Church of the Morning Star, Ethete Wyoming. Traditional Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Sage Residence at 96 Plunkett Road, Lander Wyoming.

Morning Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Sage Residence. Burial will follow at the Aragon Family Cemetery.

We apologize if we left anyone out, due to having a big family.

Covid restrictions will apply, masks and sanitizer will be provided.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.