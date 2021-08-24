Thirteen Arrests over the weekend, including DUIs

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests/Citations 8-20-21 to 8-23-21

Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested at 11:23 a.m. in the 100 block of Main Street for Public Intoxication

Steven White, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 6:25 p.m. for Public Intoxication on Main Street

Malcolm Whiteplume, 31, Ethete, Arrested on a Fremont County, WY warrant at 7:18 p.m. on Smith Creek Street.

Leslie Noseep, 19, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 7:22 p.m. on Macfarlane Drive for Driving While Under the Influence and Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Heaven Warren, 21, Kinnear, Arrested on a Fremont County, WY warrant at 9:29 p.m. at North Second and Lincoln Streets

Coal Weed, 31, Ethete, Arrested on a Converse County, WY, warrant at 11:19 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street.

Aeleen Cuch, 32, Riverton, Arrested on Fremont County, WY warrant at 11:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street

Brady Seaver, Missouri, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Main Street

Patrick Heller, 62, Lander, Arrested for Disorderly Conduct with an ambulance crew at 1320 Bishop Randall Drive at 5:20 p.m.

John Klepser, 32, Lander, Arrested for Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving without Headlights and Passing in No Passing Zone at 9:40 p.m. at 7th and Cascade Streets

Ramelle Wanstall, 44, Ethete, Arrested, Driving While Under the Influence at 10:44 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main

Jackson Cedric Shakespeare, 35, Jackson, Arrested at 3:03 p.m. in City Park for Domestic Abuse

Lawrence Plenty Hawk, 58, Montana, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana at 5:01 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Main Street.

Danna Genereaux, 19,Lander, Cited in the 100 block of Main Street at 8:58 p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 8-18-21 to 8-19-21

Crystal Dawn Lovell, 45, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 5:27 p.m. at 235 McFarlane Drive

Arrests/Citations 8-17-21 to 8-18-21

Jasmine Milliawna Bell, 22, Riverton, arrested on a warrant from Hot Springs County, WY, at 10:23 p.m. at Milepost 81 on Wyoming 789

Brandon Whiteplume, 23, Riverton arrested at 3:17 p.m. on a warrant from Fremont County, WY, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Arrests/Citations 8-16-21 to 8-17-21

Emmy Surrell, 30, Lander, Cited for Expired Drivers License and warned of a child restraint in vehicle not being used for a child in the vehicle. The incident was reported at 1:27 p.m. at the West Main Pit Stop.

Arrests/Citations 8-9-21 to 8-10-21

Richard Kingstone, 74, Lander, Arrested on LPD Warrants at 8:48 a.m. on City Park Drive.

Arrests/Citations 8-6-21 to 8-9-21

John Keller, 82, Lander, cited for following too close after a two-vehicle crash at the Maverik Country Store and East Main at 7:23 a.m. on Friday.

Bradley Woody, 19, Lander, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 8:50 p.m. Friday at an address on Pushroot Court.

David Seeds, 56, from Florida, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol at 11:53 a.m. Saturday on City Park Drive.

Melanie Perry, 19, Fort Washakie was cited for No Drivers License, No Insurance and No Seat Belt after a traffic stop at 10:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Main Street.

Brett Roanhorse, 25, Fort Washakie, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at North 9th and Lincoln Street on a LPD Warrant

Arrests/Citations 8-5-21 to 8-6-21

Martin Harris, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 11:36 a.m. at Mr. D’s Food Center on a Fremont County Warrant. He was sitting outside on a bench.

Gregg Woody, 62, Lander, Arrested on an LPD warrant and cited for Possession and Use of a Controlled Substance at 10:15 p.m. at an address on Pushroot Court

Daniel Harwin, 18, Arizona, Cited for Minor in Possession at 12:29 a.m. at the Maverik Country Store.

Arrests/Citations 7-29-21 to 7-30-21

There was no report from the LPD by early afternoon Friday

Arrests/Citations 7-28/21 to 7-29-21

Nakita Addison, 33, Lander, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 1:30 p.m. at an address on Main Street.

Arrests/Citations 7-23/21 to 7-27-21

Rachel Hillger, 31, Lander, LPD Warrant served at F.C. Detention Center

Toby C. Long Soldier, 23, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:53 pm on market Street.

Arrests/Citations 7-22-21 to 7-23-21

There were no arrests during this 24-hour period.