Car smeared with spaghetti and meat balls; Bear spotted outside of Dubois; Little Free Food Pantry vandalized

From law enforcement reports received on August 23 and 24th

Fremont County Sheriff

Wyoming Game and Fish was summoned two miles north on the Horse Creek Road outside of Dubois for a bear reported walking toward town.

Bone fragments of unknown origin were found near Frye Lake along the Loop Road in the Shoshone National Forest. The find is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office to attempt to determine if the bones are from an animal or a human. No further information available at this time.

A report was received of a lot of trash spilled into the prairie near Bonneville including hypodermic needles and a torch.

A hay stack fire was reported Saturday at 6:32 p.m. near mile marker 126 on Highway 26 outside of Riverton.

Subjects in the mountains outside of Lander activated an emergency beacon during a severe storm, but were able to find their way to safety before help arrived. Everyone was okay.

A vehicle rolled off of the Loop Road (Forest Road 400) south of Blue Ridge. The driver received minor injuries and was charged with Driving While Under the Influence.

A blue 2011 GMC pickup lost its brakes and hit an embankment and popped two tires on the vehicle about six miles from Atlantic City on the Three Forks Road Monday evening. The driver only had one spare tire.

The Fremont County Coroners Office responded to four calls of deceased individuals, none considered suspicious. The Coroner is investigating.

A theft from a residence in Garden’s North is being investigated. A personal ID card and money was taken, allegedly by a relative.

Riverton Police Department

A report is pending on a family fight that occurred inside the Riverton Walmart Store and moved outside and down the street.

The theft of cell phone chargers was reported from the Loaf ‘N Jug Store on North Federal in Riverton. One suspect was caught.

An occupant of the Old Wyoming Motel on North Federal called police to report items stolen from his room. A report was taken. No suspects have been identified at this time.

A resident called Police to help her check on her mother who is hospitalized in Riverton with Covid-19, but she could not leave as she was in quarantine herself.

Police were called about a fight going on inside a vehicle on North 12th East. Two individuals were arrested, one for DUI and battery, and the other for battery. One of the combatants was taken to the hospital with ankle injuries.

Lander Police Department

Police were notified that food from a Little Free Food Pantry on Washakie Street had been vandalized and food spread around the ground. There are no suspects.

A vehicle owner on Eugene Street called to report that a person or persons unknown had smeared Jelly on their car. A short time later, another vehicle vandalism was reported, but on North 6th Street where an unknown party had smeared not only Jelly, but also spaghetti and meat balls on their vehicle.

In an unusually busy weekend, Lander Police made 13 arrests and issued one citation. Five of the arrests were for an alcohol violation and two were for drunk drivers caught on the road.