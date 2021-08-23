Warm, Smoky, Isolated showers for Monday

Saturday precipitation included some show showers above 9500 feet, according to the National Weather Service Station at Riverton. Rainfall amounts varied, from six tenths at Dubois to one third near South Pass City, to 28 hundredths at Shoshoni, 24 hundredths at Hudson and 22 hundredths at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. Lesser amounts fell in other locations. For Monday, Expect some isolated showers in the northwest mountains and Dubois area. Mostly sunny elsewhere today with breezy conditions and areas of smoke that may diminish the visibility. Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the low to mid 80s for Lander and Jeffrey City and the low 70s in Dubois.

The return of warmer weather and drier conditions along with gusty southwest winds will create critical fire weather conditions today in southeast Fremont County and Jeffrey city today.