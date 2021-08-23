Tough Creek at Boysen showing toxic cyanobacterial bloom

The Wyoming Department of Health has issued harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) recreational use advisories for Boysen Reservoir, Buffalo Bill Reservoir, Fontenelle Reservoir, Keyhole Reservoir, Viva Naughton Reservoir, and Wheatland Reservoir #3.

The Wyoming Department of Health is working directly with resource management agencies to ensure that signs are posted at all waterbodies with advisories. Additional details regarding advisories as well as other HCB resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org.

WDH issues recreational use advisories when cyanobacterial cell densities or cyanotoxin concentrations pose a risk to people engaging in swimming or similar water contact activities in areas where cyanobacterial blooms occur. HCBs may also pose a health risk to animals. Bloom advisories are issued when a HCB is present and toxins may be present. Toxin advisories are issued when cyanotoxins exceed recreational thresholds.

Waterbodies under an advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas and conditions can change frequently. Advisories will remain in place until blooms have fully dissipated and cyanotoxin concentrations are below recreational use thresholds identified in Wyoming’s HCB Action Plan.

If you encounter a potential HCB, the Wyoming Department of Health and Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following:

• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scums.

• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.

• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.

• Avoid water spray from the bloom.

• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.

• If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.

Questions about health effects and recreational use advisories can be directed to Courtney Tillman, Surveillance Epidemiologist, Wyoming Department of Health, at courtney.tillman@wyo.gov or (307) 777-5522. Questions regarding cyanobacteria sampling can be directed to Kelsee Hurshman, Natural Resource Analyst, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, at kelsee.hurshman1@wyo.gov or (307) 777-2073.

Current HCB Recreational Use AdvisoriesWaterbody NameObservation or Sampling Location(s)Type of AdvisoryDate Issued

Big Sandy Reservoir West Shore, Dam Area Bloom 7/28/2021

Boysen Reservoir Swim Beach, Tough Creek Camp Bloom 8/19/2021

Buffalo Bill Reservoir Bartlett Lane Bloom 8/19/2021

Eden Reservoir South Outlet Bloom 7/28/2021

Flaming Gorge Reservoir Buckboard Marina, Firehole Beach Bloom 7/29/2021

Fontenelle Reservoir CyAN Satellite ImageryBloom 8/19/2021

West Granite Springs West Causeway Bloom 8/29/2021

Keyhole Reservoir Wind Creek Ramp Bloom 8/19/2021

Leazenby Lake South Beach Bloom 7/20/2021

Pathfinder Reservoir Bishops Point Bloom 7/29/2021

Saratoga Lake West Boat Ramp, West Beach Bloom 7/29/2021

Viva Naughton Reservoir Southeast Thumb Bloom 8/19/2021

Wheatland Reservoir #3Dam Area Bloom 8/19/2021

Woodruff Narrows North Boat Ramp Bloom 7/28/2021