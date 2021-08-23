May 14, 1932 – August 18, 2021

Maxine Ellen Sollars, 89, of Lander, Wyoming died on August 18, 2021 at the Westward Heights Care Center. Cremation has taken place. A Mass will be held at 10am, Saturday, August 28, 2021 in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 163 Leedy Drive, Lander, Wyoming. A Rosary will be held the night before, 5pm, Friday, August 27, 2021, also at Holy Rosary. Inurnment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming.

Maxine was born May 14, 1932 to Jacob and Antonia (Dolence) Homec in Lander, Wyoming. She graduated from Fremont County Vocational School and Beauty School in Sheridan, Wyoming. She married J.C. Sollars on October 30, 1955.

Maxine was a member of the Catholic Church, Catholic Womens Bridge Group and Friends Bridge Group. She also loved sewing and crafts and worked at the El Toro Restaurant, Katherine’s Shop, and Hobby Kit. She was an excellent baker and cook, and was a huge sports fan especially the Colorado Rockies. She followed her kids to every sporting and special event. Favorite activities included her flowers and spending time with family.

Maxine was preceded in death by husband, J.C. Sollars; parents, Jacob and Antonia Homec; brothers, Frank Homec, Jack Homec, Albert Homec, Maxsy Homec; Sisters, Wyoma Garrett, Antonia Frappart, Frances Meek, Annie Yardas and Violet Scheele.

Survivors include her children, J.D. Sollars of Peoria, Arizona, Rick (Monica) Sollars of Lander, Wyoming, Pat (Claire) Sollars of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Pam (D.C.) Caswell of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Tyson (Allie) Sollars, Allyson (Tyler) Lux, Jared Caswell, Bryce Caswell, Paxton Sollars, Kendra Sollars; great-grandchildren, Vincent and Wyatt Sollars; brother, Jim Homec; niece (sister), Annie (Kelly) Connell; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Homec; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial Contributions may be mailed directly to: Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 163 Leedy Drive, Lander, WY 82520 or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9 Black Coal Drive, Fort Washakie, WY 82514.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.