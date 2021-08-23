Local jobless numbers decreased from June

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 5.4% in June to 5.2% in July. The slight decrease in unemployment was largely due to unemployed individuals dropping out of the labor force. Wyoming’s unemployment rate is much lower than its July 2020 level of 6.8% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.4%.

From June to July, unemployment rates fell in every county. Unemployment often decreases in July as employment grows in leisure & hospitality, construction, and other sectors.

Fremont County’s jobless rate from June to July decreased from 6.1 percent to 4.8 percent. Hot Springs County dropped from 5.2 percent to 4.1 percent and Washakie County fell to 4.1 percent from 5 percent. In terms of unemployed workers, there are 916 jobless in Fremont County, 96 in Hot Springs County, and 168 unemployed in Washakie County.

The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Sublette (down from 6.9% to 5.2%), Uinta (down from 6.5% to 4.9%), Natrona (down from 7.4% to 5.8%), Sweetwater (down from 7.2% to 5.8%), and Campbell (down from 6.9% to 5.5%) counties.

From July 2020 to July 2021, unemployment rates decreased in all of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Unemployment rates were unusually high in July 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The largest over-the-year decreases occurred in Natrona County (down from 9.9% to 5.8%), Campbell County (down from 9.2% to 5.5%), Sweetwater County (down from 9.4% to 5.8%), and Converse County (down from 8.3% to 5.0%).

The lowest unemployment rates in July were reported in Teton County at 2.8%, Weston County at 3.1%, and Crook County at 3.2%. The highest rates were found in Natrona and Sweetwater counties, both at 5.8%. The next highest rates occurred in Campbell County at 5.5%, Sublette County at 5.2%, and Converse County at 5.0%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 271,900 in July 2020 to 282,100 in July 2021, an increase of 10,200 jobs (3.8%). Nonfarm employment was unusually low in July 2020 because of widespread economic disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

