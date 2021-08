The Riverton School Board has four action items on their agenda for Tuesday night, including abrogating one policy and a revised policy on compulsory attendance, exemptions and withdrawals.

The board will also consider a bid from API Systems for electronically operated, security devices and video controlled operation of five doors at Rivrton High School and at the Careet Center.

The meeting Tuesday night is at 7 p.m. at the Central Office on North Fifth West.

See the agenda below: