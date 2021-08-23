Commission agenda includes discussion with Co. Attorney

The Fremont County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday with a full agenda, including discussions with Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney Patrick LeBrun and building maintenance supervisor J.R. Oakley. The latter will concern the detention center security upgrade project.

Also up for discussion is the use of the county’s dispatch center by Frontier Ambulance and a number of items from transportation superintendent Billy Meeks.

The board will also adjourn into the Fremont County Board of Equalization to hear a property tax protest from Ann and Frank Watkins.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the commissioners chambers at the courthouse in Lander.

The full agenda is copied below: