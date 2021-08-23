Aug. 24, 1958 – August 18, 2021

Annette Lita Nipwater will have her Funeral Service 10am, Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Family Home, 127 Deadhorse Road, Fort Washakie, WY 82514. There will be an all night visitation in the same family home address 7pm, August 22, 2021.

Annette Lita Nipwater passed away August 18, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born on August 24, 1958 in Lander, Wyoming to Charles E. And Anita (St. Clair) Nipwater. She was enrolled Eastern Shoshone Tribe on the Wind River Reservation. Growing up she attended Fort Washakie Elementary and graduated Flandreau Indian School, South Dakota. She was employed with Tribal Water Engineer Office, working there for 20 plus years.

Annette is survived by special friend, Matthew; sons, Myron, Craig, Marques; raised as her own, Raelyn, Harmony, Oceana, Shyanna, Alanita, and Joaquin; sister, Tilda Edmo, Lila Martinez, Deleece Teton, Naomi Burgess; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Anita; paternal grandparents, Samuel and Dorothy (Deepwater) Nipwater; maternal grandparent, Laura Tillman Hebah; brothers, Buford, Wayland, and Rob TwoEagles.

