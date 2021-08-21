Wyoming Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held Saturday in Riverton

The annual Wyoming Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service was held today (Saturday) in Riverton at the Wyoming Fire Academy on Smith Road. The somber but dignified service was held in front of surviving family members, Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier and firefighters from across the state.

The combined Lander Fire Department and the Casper Firefighters Pipes and Drums Corps opened and closed the ceremony and performed the Bells of Dunblane after the names of all of the fallen firefighters on the granite memorials were read.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over