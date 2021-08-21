Breaking News

Wyoming Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held Saturday in Riverton

Article Updated: August 21, 2021
The Half Staff U.S. Flag behind the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Saturday's annual remembrance ceremony. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The annual Wyoming Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service was held today (Saturday) in Riverton at the Wyoming Fire Academy on Smith Road. The somber but dignified service was held in front of surviving family members, Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier and firefighters from across the state.

The combined Lander Fire Department and the Casper Firefighters Pipes and Drums Corps opened and closed the ceremony and performed the Bells of Dunblane after the names of all of the fallen firefighters on the granite memorials were read.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

  • Entrance to the Wyoming Fire Academy featured the ladder trucks from the Riverton and Lander Fire Departments
  • Spray of flowers at one granite memorial
  • The firefighters bell
  • Bass Drum from the Lander VFD Pipe Band
  • Wyoming State Fire Marshall J. Michael Reed addressed the gathering
  • There was a good turnout for the event
  • Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier made remarks
  • Saluting the Memorial after placement of the wreath
  • Rose given to a surviving family member
  • The Bells of Dunblane
  • Chaplain Ben Nardi, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS
  • The names of 57 Fallen Firefighters who died in the line of duty are inscribed on four granite tablets at the memorial site

