Bighorn sheep habitat improvement project planned near Dubois

The first phase of a project designed to improve habitat for the Whiskey Mountain bighorn sheep herd on the Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will begin implementation starting on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Crews are contracted to begin cutting small diameter trees to prepare a fuel bed for a project known as the Torrey Rim Prescribed Fire project. This newly created fuel bed will take at least two years to dry out and be able to carry prescribed fire spread. The project, which is approximately 685 acres in size, is one of several prescribed fire projects designed to improve bighorn sheep migration corridors, create protected loafing habitats, and enhance winter range in the Glacier Addition of the Fitzpatrick Wilderness and adjacent Wyoming State Lands.

The Torrey Rim Project is the culmination of a collaborative public process between the US Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation, National Bighorn Sheep Center, and the University of Wyoming that has resulted in a new management plan for the Whiskey Mountain bighorn sheep herd. This project was identified as a high priority during the 2019 collaborative public process. When combined with ongoing research and conservation efforts, these management actions are intended to preserve the Whiskey Mountain bighorn sheep herd as a core value and icon of the Fitzpatrick Wilderness.

For more information about this project, please contact the Wind River Ranger District in Dubois at 307.455.2466. For additional information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).

