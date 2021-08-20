Breaking News

Warmer today, afternoon showers in the north

Article Updated: August 20, 2021
Expect conditions to remain cool today with some showers across northwest mountains. More sunshine is expected across the south. Today’s highs in the low-to-mid 80s for Lander, Jeffrey City and Riverton, the high 80s to low 90s in the Bighorn Basin and the mid-70s in Dubois.

