Warmer today, afternoon showers in the north

Expect conditions to remain cool today with some showers across northwest mountains. More sunshine is expected across the south. Today’s highs in the low-to-mid 80s for Lander, Jeffrey City and Riverton, the high 80s to low 90s in the Bighorn Basin and the mid-70s in Dubois.
Breaking News
-
Mar 1, 1995 - Aug 16, 2021 Graveside services for Glen Steven SunRhodes, 26, will be…
-
UPDATE: Riverton Fire Chief Brian Hutchins said a report on the cause of a fire that…
-
Expect conditions to remain cool today with some showers across northwest mountains. More sunshine is expected…
-
Laramie, Wyo. (Aug. 19, 2021) – It’s been fought over and celebrated with in football locker rooms…
-
The Wyoming Community College Commission issued the following statement today following voter approval of a new…
-
The Feed the Kids Bike & Car Show held in Riverton on June 12, 2021 raised…
-
Apr 15, 1948 - Aug 14, 2021 William Michael (Mike) Hughes passed away after about 8…
-
Football season is right around the corner! We've expanded our FREE live HD video streams to…
-
The word is now out. Riverton Mayor Richard Gard announced at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting…
-
Nationally, Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise among nursing home residents and staff, increasing 50% among…