Riverton home destroyed in early morning fire; Cause investigated

UPDATE: Riverton Fire Chief Brian Hutchins said a report on the cause of a fire that totally consumed a home at East 20th and East Monroe yesterday morning might be available Friday. He said he is waiting for a decision from the Wyoming Fire Marshal’s Office whose Investigator was at the scene of the 6 a.m. fire most of the day.

—

A home was fully engulfed in flames this morning shortly after 6 a.m. at East Monroe and East 20th Street. Riverton firefighters responded and knocked the fire down. It is unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. The house is totally destroyed.