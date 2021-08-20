Mar 1, 1995 – Aug 16, 2021

Graveside services for Glen Steven SunRhodes, 26, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the family home, 100 Left Hand Ditch with a wake to follow.

Mr. SunRhodes passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

He was born on March 1, 1995, son of Christopher and Natalie (Piper) SunRhodes in Riverton, Wyoming.

Glen lived in the heart of Arapahoe his entire life, where he also attended school. As a Fiber Optics Specialist, Glen worked throughout Wyoming and Colorado, especially loving to work outdoors. He was known to be a good car mechanic who was skilled with his hands. Glen loved his kids and visiting with his relatives.

Mr. SunRhodes turned to the Lord at a young age who remained very spiritual throughout his life. Glen was baptized into the Catholic faith at St. Stephens Catholic Church. He loved to take care of his mom and was a truly good person. Everyone that met Glen knew he was good and he always lit up a room. He helped raise all the family children and watched over them like he was their Dad.

Survivors include his parents, Natalie and Christopher SunRhodes; daughters, Alsina, Harmony and Skies SunRhodes; brothers, Kenneth Shakespeare, Jr., Christopher SunRhodes, Michael Timbana, Cameron Piper, Corey Piper, Matthew L. Antelope, Ryan Blackburn, Martin Blackburn, Kenneth Blackburn, Jr., Lance Oldman, Franklin “Jaybird” Oldman, Gary Oldman, Francis Bell, Jr.; sisters, Jana Gray, Tashala SunRhodes, Charity SunRhodes, Oshnee Gray, Brenda (Pat) Hubbard, Bonita Bell, Myra Brown, Natalie Brown, Nicole ( Jordan) Barraza, Tyrene Loya Marissa (James) Amos, Autumn Wallowing Bull, Courtney Piper, Katrina Piper, Alberta Oldman; aunties, Carol Friday, Evelina Blackburn, Connie Brown, Rose Oldman; uncles, Mitchel Piper, Benjamin Piper III, Otto Oldman; nieces, Brilynn Moss and Feather Blackburn; nephews, Ashten Moss, Miliano Hurtado and Shado Blackburn.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Kristin SunRhodes and Mona Bell; grandparents, Pauline Groundspider and Benjamin Piper, Sr., Faith Mabel Bell and Benjamin SunRhodes; aunts, Sandra Lucero, Johnetta Piper; uncles, Kenneth Blackburn, Sr., Fredrick Piper and Benjamin Piper, Jr.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com