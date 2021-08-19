Weeds be Gone: City to crack down on overgrown lots

The word is now out. Riverton Mayor Richard Gard announced at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that city residents who have not controlled weeds on their properties could be in for a future court date. Gard said the City’s Code Enforcement Division had identified 90 plus properties that are not compliant with weed control. Letters have been sent to the owners/residents of those properties. If they do not respond and clean up the weeds, the city will issue tickets and take the offenders to court.

“It’s the last thing we want to do, but we also need to keep the weeds down,” Gard said. He noted the unusually warm weather had produced a “bumper crop” of kosha weeds three different times this summer.

Examples of weeds gone wild around the city of Riverton: