Showers to continue, Cooler, warming slightly by weekend

News
Article Updated: August 19, 2021
Comments Off on Showers to continue, Cooler, warming slightly by weekend
Weather system producing rain. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely again today. Below average temperatures will continue before warming up slightly toward the weekend. Showers and storms return to the west on Saturday. Todays high temperatures will be even cooler than yesterday with the low-60s in both the Wind River and Bighorn basins, the low 50s at Dubois.

