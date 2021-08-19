Breaking News

Riverton home destroyed in early morning fire

Article Updated: August 19, 2021
A home was fully engulfed in flames this morning shortly after 6 a.m. at East Monroe and East 20th Street. Riverton firefighters responded and knocked the fire down. It is unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. The house is totally destroyed.

