Gillette College to become independent following Campbell County Vote

The Wyoming Community College Commission issued the following statement today following voter approval of a new Community College District in Campbell County:

The Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC) congratulates the residents of Campbell County on approving the creation of Gillette Community College District. On August 17th the citizens of Campbell County were asked whether or not to approve the creation of a new community college district and a mill levy not to exceed four mills. The ballot question was approved and a Board of Trustees was elected, concluding the state authorization process. While Campbell County had previously been part of Northern Wyoming Community College District’s (NWCCD) service area along with Johnson County, the new Gillette Community College District will encompass Campbell County while Johnson County will continue to be served by NWCCD.

The next step for the Gillette Community College District is to obtain accreditation – a formal, independent verification that a college or university meets established quality standards, and is required for the transferability and formal recognition of the credits, certificates and degrees it produces, as well as access to federal financial aid and participation in intercollegiate athletics. This process can take several years, during which Northern Wyoming Community College District will be a key partner in ensuring a smooth transition. Dr. Walt Tribley, President of NWCCD, stated: “Our Board of Trustees and I are ready to go to work to help the newly created Gillette Community College District become independent and successful.”



The WCCC appreciates Campbell County’s strong show of support for higher education, and looks forward to supporting the new district’s accreditation efforts.