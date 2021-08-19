Boys & Girls Club opened its doors to the community Tuesday night: It was delicious

The Riverton Boys and Girls Club introduced itself to the community Wednesday night with an ice cream social at the club’s site at Rendezvous Elementary School.

Ashley Bright, the director of the program in Casper, was here along with other Casper staff members and he told the large gathering that the site would provide “everyday mentoring” to the kids of the community after school hours. “Our programs here will be a big as your imagination.” Using a quote from Albert Einstein, Bright said the club is much like riding a bicycle, in that you need balance and you need to keep going to make progress.

The Interim Director of the club, Jessica Baxter, was greeting families at the door along with Kip Post, signing up new families, and giving tours of the club spaces inside the school.

Riverton Mayor Richard Gard said the club would make a big difference for kids in Riverton. “They’ll learn how to get along together and be kind to each other, they’ll learn to take direction well to be successful in life.” He said he was grateful that the club is now here after many years of false starts.

Lynette Jeffres, a member of the Riverton School Board, welcomed to club to Rendezvous School and said the Boys and Girls Club fits within the district’s goal of “doing what’s best for kids.” She said the club would provide learning opportunities “while the kids also have fun.”

A pair of Denver Bronco tickets was presented to Mary and Mike Axthelm from the Dreams in Motion Program for their support and work on behalf of the club. The special gift was presented by Cody Beers, a board member of Dreams in Motion.

The ice cream servers were Police Chief Eric Murphy, City Council Member Mike Bailey, Fremont Therapy’s Mitch Johnson and from the Community Engagement Committee was Shawn Bang and his wife CeCe.