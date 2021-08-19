Bike and Car Show donated $1,000 to FCSD#25 to help with student meal costs

The Feed the Kids Bike & Car Show held in Riverton on June 12, 2021 raised $1,000 for the Riverton School’s Free and Reduced meal program. A check for that amount was presented today to Jane Stanfield, Nutrition Food Service Program Director for FCSD25 by sponsors of the show, the Local Big Bear Chapter of the Oilfield Iron Brotherhood Motorcycle Club.

Jane Stanfield received the check from Club President James Thorpe and member Trish Thorpe.

To kick off the summer, the club put on its 2nd annual “Feed the Kids” Bike & Car show. The event also included “Be a Buddy, not a Bully” teddy bear anti-bullying campaign, bicycle raffle tickets for six brand new bikes, and a COVID car smash to benefit the local Health for Hospice program.

The $1,000 in proceeds from the show is intended to help bridge the gap between the Free and Reduced Income based program, and families who may have difficulties outside the program. “We do not have other programs to help families who have financial situations at the school district to assist with paying off their debts,” said Stanfield.

Donations are divided among the schools in the district on an as-needed basis directly through student accounts managed by the schools.

Pictured are some of the vehicle exhibited at the Car and Bike Show in June.

“We strive to help the families and children in the community because we know from experience that sometimes a family income exceeds the guidelines by only $10 or $20 a month. Federal programs have income guidelines, and they must stick them. So, we want to ease, or at least help bridge that gap,” said James Thorpe, president of the Big Bear Chapter. “We’ll continue to reach out to the community for sake of local families.”

Thorpe said the club’s donation of $1,000 this year will pay for approximately 500 student meals. “That is amazing. But when you stop and think about it, when divided among several schools in the district, we realize that is not much. We aim for even higher proceeds next summer, when we host our next event.” he said.

“We also would like to thank the school district for allowing us to continue to donate to the cause, and help our community.”

Thank you plaques were given out to Eric of Smartt Insurance (above), and Traci of Liberty Pawn (below) as a thank you for their support and contributions in our efforts.

A classic Chevrolet Station Wagon with matching cooler.