March 15, 1939 – August 6, 2021

Wilma Dorothea Dowd, age 82, of Dubois, Wyoming, passed away August 6, 2021 from natural causes.

Wilma, known to her friends and family as Dorothea, was born to Jack and Helen Butler in Westmorland, California on March 15, 1939. She married James Dowd in 1969 and had two children; Tyler and Clifford.

Dorothea loved spending time in her kitchen making delicious desserts to share with everyone. Especially during the holidays, sending a little something to her family and friends, near and far. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader. She was dedicated to her family and adored every day she had with her grandchildren attending every sporting event or school activity she could with them. She became known as Grandma Dowd to many children in Dubois and would always have a goodie for them when they stopped by.

Dorothea was preceded in death by her husband, James Dowd, son, Clifford Dowd, brothers, Clayborn Butler, Dan Butler, and parents, Jack and Helen Butler.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Catherine Dowd and their three children, JessicaRose Dowd (Wyatt Gleim), James Dowd and Rebecca Dowd, her sister and brother-in-law Ethel and Harold Toy, sister-in-law, Patricia Butler, sister-in-law Janice Butler and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to many circumstances, memorial services are not planned at this time.

