Strong Thunderstoms Possible this afternoon

Article Updated: August 18, 2021
Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are possible mainly over central and southern areas this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. Large hail (~1″ diameter) and damaging winds over 55 mph could occur in stronger thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain is also possible.

