Sterleen Faith Hill, 54, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 in Casper Wyoming. Traditional Indian Services will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Linda Tillman residence, 260 South Fork Road, Fort Washakie at 10:00 am.

Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in the Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie.

Please follow COVID precautions and guidelines, masks and social distancing.