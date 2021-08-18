Riverton Physical Therapist is Published in Major Professional Journal

(Riverton, WY) – Teton Therapy of Riverton, Lander, and Cheyenne announces the publication of one of its Physical Therapists in a major professional journal. Physical Therapist Sarah Flatt, PT, DPT, has been recognized for her study, Metallosis After Total Hip Arthroplasty, in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy. The JOSPT is the official journal of the Academy of Orthopaedic Physical Therapy, and the American Academy of Sports Physical Therapy of the American Physical Therapy Association.

The study followed a 67 year-old patient who had undergone hip surgery and was prescribed a physical therapy program. Results were not as expected, and the patient was referred to another physical therapist who used Teton Therapy’s musculoskeletal ultrasound capabilities. A mass was found on the hip, and the patient was referred back to the orthopaedist. Following magnetic resonance imaging, a mass along the lateral right hip was observed.

Flatt has been on staff at Teton Therapy in their Riverton location for six years, and is currently accepting new patients.

https://www.jospt.org/doi/abs/10.2519/josptcases.2021.10339