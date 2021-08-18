Riverton Main Street Repair restarts tomorrow, Aug. 19, with concrete milling

Rehabilitation of Riverton Main Street’s concrete driving surface is slated to restart with concrete milling Thursday between North Federal Boulevard and North 1st Street.

71 Construction of Riverton is the prime contractor on a $1.443 million concrete rehabilitation project on Main Street in downtown Riverton.

Traffic movements will involve two-way traffic on the north half of Main Street between Federal and North 1st Street.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

The contractor’s new work schedule calls for the same process — milling, cleaning and paving — to begin on the south side of Main Street on Thursday, Aug. 18, with work on manholes, valve boxes, thermoplastic crosswalks and striping to follow.

Like work on the north side of Main, side-street intersections on the south side of Main Street will be closed during concrete milling, cleaning and other preparations for paving.

The concrete rehabilitation project is 0.50 miles in length between North Federal Boulevard and North 1st Street. The project includes concrete milling, asphalt paving, and curb, gutter and Americans with Disabilities Act ramp repairs.

Project completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.