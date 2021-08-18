Ramona “Mona” Jean Bell Underwood

April 17, 1968 – Aug. 11, 2021

Ramona “Mona” Jean Bell was born April 17, 1968 in Lander Wyoming to Francis and Darlene Bell. She passed away August 11, 2021 at the UCHealth Hospital in Colorado at the age of 53. She was a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. Visitation will be 7pm, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in the Family Home 739 White Hawk Drive, Ethete. The Funeral will be 10am, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 also at the Family Home, 739 White Hawk Drive. Burial will follow in the St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery, Ethete.

In her early years she attended school in Casper and got her first job delivering newspapers. Growing up she loved to spend her time with her grandparents Irvin and Laverne Brown in the mountains and at Simonson’s Ranch. She loved to run cross-country and horseback ride. Later she moved home and attended Wyoming Indian Schools, and graduated in 1988. After high school she attended Haskell Indian Nations University. After college she worked at the Ethete C-store, then got a job with Wyoming Indian Middle School and became a cook. Afterwards, she went to work at the daycare center with the Northern Arapaho Tribe and was a seasonal Wildland Firefighter. Later she joined camp crew. Later in life she worked with the Wind River Hotel and Casino. She was baptized Episcopal, and believed in her Indian ways and attended sweats regularly. In 1991 she married Jerome Underwood, they had five children.

Survivors include her Husband of 30 years Jerome, Daughters Ashley(Jason), Cassie, Maria (LD), Blanche, Natasha and Audrey Underwood. Adopted Daughters LaNessa Morgan and Jessica Swallow. Sons Rayden Friday, Emilio Brown and Braeden Underwood. Mother Darlene (Brown) Bell, her uncle Clarence Brown whom she took as a father. Sisters Bonnie Bell, Challis, Hetty, Felicia, Chardale, Nicole, LaVonne, Jessica, Jolynn, Melva, Mervene, Myra, Natalie, Tena, Brenda, Nicole Brown, Brenda Hubbard, Darla Amos, Delphine Antelope, Clina, Nora and Yvondra and Georgia Willow, TaShayla Sunrhodes, Hattie Trumbull, Michelle Redcap,and Marilyn Gambler. Brothers Francis Bell, Jr. Kevan, Ervin, Solomon, Ambrose, Alvin Jr., Ernie, Bo, Jay, Shawn, Leonard, Owen and Larry Brown. Darren, Duane and Tony Willow. Martin, Weldon and J.j. Blackburn, John Arneach, Fred Wallowingbull. Uncles Dale and Shannon Brown, Richard and Floyd Willow and Chris Sunrhodes. Aunts Elenore Brown, Rubena Hernandez, Kat and Carol Trumbull, Flora and Cora Willow, Connie Brown, Evelina Blackburn, Chippa Goggles, Gloria C’Bearing and Kissy Quiver. Nieces Jocelyn Underwood, Chase, Jamie, Mary Spoonhunter. Nora, Taylor and Jimae Bell. LeeAnn, Lacy, LaRae and Lexi Brown, Evelyn Jealousofhim. Gloria, Tiffany Willow, Kelly and Bobby Redcap, Kaitlyn and Ambryn Brown, and Tristan and Michaun Yellowplume. Nephews Slade, William Jr. and Alvin Spoonhunter. Wilford Hill, IV, B.J., Shane and Bridger Willow, Wylem Bell, JayWild and Tevin Brown. Ryan Jr and Kesley Gambler. Grandchildren Jayla, Jason Jr, Trevor and Wolfy Moss, Marcus, Joseph and Jerome Washakie. Kalijah Day, Seth, Terissa, Feather, Hailey, Stormee, JayDale, Hunter, Sav, Ryder, Dash, Jase, Reece,Cj, Heaven, Mikol, Asher, Cordell and Canon Spoonhunter. And the Underwood family. Families of the Bell, Brown, Willow, Trumbull, Sunrhodes, C’Bearing and Underwood Families, Best friend Brenda Lujan-Farris. All numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, sorry if we forgot anyone.

Mona had a heart of gold and was a sweet soul who loved helping any child or elder that needed to be loved. The patience and kindness she had for everyone will be something she will always be remembered for. Before anything she was a loving mother she raised her children and took care of many foster children and loved them as her own. She always made everyone feel loved and made them laugh with her great sense of humor. She loved to bake homemade biscuits, and cook for her children and grandchildren. You could always find her at home sitting at her kitchen table with a cup full of coffee sewing, watching CSI, or YouTube videos. She loved crossword puzzles, playing candy crush, the Denver Broncos and the Wyoming Cowboys. But her most loved passion was to sew, she made star quilts, quilts, aprons, oven mitts, masks, dresses, and powwow regalia. She loved music and liked to listen to Hank Williams Jr, Waylon Jennings, CCR, Billy Currington and George Jones.

She was preceded in death by her loving son Joseph Birdi Underwood, Her Father Franics Bell Sr. Mother inlaw Philomena Underwood, Father inlaw Martin Underwood Sr. Uncles Wayland, Brass, Alvin Sr. & Mervin Brown. Duane and Irene Tillman, Pat C’Bearing, Jess Amos, Grandparents George and Nora (Trumbull) Brown, Henry C’Bearing & Francis Sitting Eagle. Glenn and Kristen Sunrhodes. Please forgive us if we left anyone out we apologize.

