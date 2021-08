A strong cold front will continue pushing across the area today. Highs will be 15 to 25 degrees cooler with some locations over the north being 40 degrees colder! Severe storms could occur especially over central and southern areas this afternoon and evening.

Today’s highs will be considerably cooler than Tuesday with most temperatures in the Bighorn basin in the low-70s with the Wind River Basin temperatures in the mid-70s. Expect a high of near 59 at Dubois.