Lander Police seeking Public Help for tips on Burglary of the Breadboard

Article Updated: August 18, 2021
The Lander Police Department released the following statement this afternoon requesting the public’s help in their investigation of a burglary at the Breadboad Restaurant on West Main Street. The statement is copied in its entirety below:

