Jr. Football League Practice has begun

Article Updated: August 18, 2021
Riverton Junior Football League Drills began Tuesday night at Brett Watson Field.

And we’re off! It was a great first night of Sr. Tackle mini camp at Brett Watson Field Tuesday evening as the Riverton Junior Football League season is gearing up for another autumn of competition.

