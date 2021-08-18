Information meetings on Natural Resource Management Plan begin tonight in Riverton

Fremont County Commissioner Mike Jones told the Lander Rotary Club this noon that public comment is now being taken on the updated Fremont County Natural Resources Management Plan. The plan is available at the county’s website and by clicking on the link on the home page.

Jones noted that the plan directs Federal agencies to follow local “custom and culture” of the county when making land management decisions. The 208 page document was developed for the commissioners by an appointed steering committee with the assistance of a consulting firm in Jackson, Wy.

“When any Federal agency proposes to make a change in public land use, with this plan you have a voice. The county commissioners are a contributing agency to make sure the culture of the county is represented,” Jones said. “There are three public meetings to learn about the plan, beginning tonight in Riverton at City Hall. See the meeting schedule below.

Riverton

Wednesday August 18th – 6:00 pm

Riverton City Hall Council Chambers Room

Dubois

Thursday August 19th – 1:00 pm

Dubois Town Hall Council Chambers

Lander

Thursday August 20th – 6:00 pm

County Commissioners Meeting Room

Zoom Registration Links:

Riverton https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkde6rrz4jGNZgheutel6FQ22hWlbPx9zR

Dubois https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tdOmqrTIrEtDwVS3fbcL3IqTniqSA5Zfy

Lander https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckcu6srj8vGNzjfUG8tQQnM5weHmbhXkP-