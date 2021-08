The Boys & Girls Club of Riverton is having an Open House and Ice Cream Social today, Aug. 18th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Rendezvous School.

If you have supported this awesome grass-roots effort, if you’ve registered your child, or if you just want to know more, you are invited to come and check it out… and get some delicious ice cream courtesy of Bailey Enterprises and Tweeds Wholesale.

Tours of the new club space at Rendezvous will be available.