Celebration of Life for Steve Mossbrook has been planned this week. Please come to a gathering to celebrate Steve’s life on Friday evening, August 27, at The Riverton Golf Club. A fun tournament for golfers will begin at 5:30 pm. For golfers and non-golfers alike, join us for a light supper and time to reminisce at 7:30 pm. Bring some funny stories to share about Steve…we know there are many out there! If you prefer not to speak, please send them along to Collin and we will get someone else to read them.

Let us know if you are coming so we can plan appropriately. Please contact Collin Hopkins if you plan to join the golf tournament. We look forward to seeing you at this send-off for Steve.