Nov 2, 1945 – Aug 16, 2021

Beloved mother, grandmother, friend and faithful solider of the cross, Carol Ann “Gram” Claar made her journey to heaven Monday, August 16, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Carol was born in Lisbon, Ohio on November 2, 1945, daughter of Mildred (Taylor) Claar and Russel Sage Henry. She lived in Ohio for most of her youth. She had multiple half-siblings in the Ohio area.

Carol married her husband and love of her life, Robert E. Claar Sr on June 2, 1961. Carol moved to Wyoming from Pennsylvania with her husband, Robert, and children in 1979. Together they spent 17 years between Shell and Osage, Wyoming and she spent the remainder of her life in her favorite place in the mountains, Dubois, Wyoming.

Carol loved to hunt, camp, observe wildlife (a hobby her and her entire family shared) spending time with her family and friends and reading her bible. Carol waws saved at the very tender age of 15 and devoted her life and testimony to the Lord. Everyone that knew Carol knew her love for her family and her love for God was unsurpassed. Today she is rejoicing and dancing in heaven still praying for her family and friends everyday that they find the love and peace only to be found by accepting Jesus Christ as their personal savior.

Carol is survived by her sons Robert Claar Jr (Sandra) of Dubois, Wyoming, Percy Claar (Diana) of Chocowinity, North Carolina, Gary Goehmann (Sonia) of Topeka, Kansas; daughters Debra Castro of Duncansville, Pennsylvania, Melissa Claar-Reed (Chris), Brenda Waite (Pat) all of Dubois, Wyoming, Lois Yorgason (Scott) of Greybull, Wyoming, Jeannie Stouffer (Mark) of Altoona, Pennsylvania, Michelle Winkler (Troy), Pamela Kanoff (Chuck) all of Harrisburg Pennsylvania, and an abundance of grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as, many others that know her as their “GRAM.”

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Robert Claar Sr, her Brother Russell Henry, her son Jon Theilig, her mother Mildred Claar, her father Russel Sage Henry.

Memorials may be made to the Dubois PTA, a non-profit for the youth in Dubois in which Carol was passionate about, in care of Dubois PTA, P.O. Box 305, Dubois, WY 82513 or Davis Funeral home 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82513.

On-line obituaries are available and condolences to the family may be made at: the davisfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Mountain Grace Church at 2:00 p.m.