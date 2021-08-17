Slide Stabilization work underway on Togwotee Pass

Slide stabilization work is continuing on US26/287 at the Teton/Fremont county line on Togwotee Pass west of Dubois.Contractor Geostabilization International is the prime contractor on the $626,000 project, located 26.5 miles east of Moran Junction.Traffic delays are minimal, as the construction work is located behind the guardrail off the edge of US26/287.The contractor is installing concrete grouted anchors and building a concrete wall, plus performing associated grading.
