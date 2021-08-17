Apr 22, 1927 – Aug 11, 2021

Ruth Ransom, 94, of Dubois, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Dubois Cemetery. Pastor Bob McNamara of St. Thomas Episcopal Church will officiate.

Mina Ruth Ransom was born on April 22, 1927, daughter of Thomas F. and Maybelle V. (Ferreh) Archer in Anderson, Iowa.

On June 25, 1944, Ruth married Robert E. Stanley in Hamburg, Iowa. Mr. Stanley passed away on March 4, 1988. On October 1, 1988, she then married Robert C. Ransom in Torrington, Wyoming. Robert passed away on September 17, 2017.

Mrs. Ransom was a member of the Assembly of God Church. She loved being outdoors and being with family and friends. She also has a family with all the residents and staff of the Warm Valley Lodge in Dubois where she lived until her passing.

Survivors include her son, Gary Ransom of Dubois; daughter, Cindy Lee and husband Bill of Shoshoni, Wyoming; son-in-law, David Castelli of Tulsa, OK; brother, Manard Archer and wife Marlys of Frith, Nebraska; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; one great great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Stanley and Robert Ransom; two daughters, Paula Pirman and her husband Kenny and Sherry Castelli; grandsons, Ben and Josh Pirman; two brothers, Russell Archer and Willard Sears; and two sisters, Ruby Archer and Freda Sears.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.