Dec. 14th, 1967 – Aug. 7th, 2021

Esther Doreen (Hankins) Abeyta passed away on August 7th, 2021. Born in Riverton, Wyoming on December 14th, 1967, Esther was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and auntie. She will be dearly missed and forever holds a huge place in all of our hearts. Esther loved all her children to Star Mountain, and they loved her to Star Mountain and back.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 19th , 10:00 AM in Lander, Wyoming at the Mount Hope Cemetery. A private celebration of life will be held for the family after the service.

As a baby Esther was beautiful, sweet, and curious. Everyone loved her rosy cheeks along with her gorgeous auburn hair that she had until she was two. She was always trying to keep up with her big sisters, running after them to play or see what was going on. When her little brother was born she was happy to play with him, too. Esther easily made room in her heart for her other brother and sister when they came along later in her life. We all knew how much we were loved by her. She was smart, kind and generous, always with a soft heart for all including the family pets.

One of the things she loved was spending time outdoors, with camping being one of her favorite things to do with her family. Everyone agreed she was one of the best camp cooks out there. From one of the last summer trips up the mountain there are tales of a pork roast she cooked over the fire all day that was so delicious it will never be equaled. Just like when camping, Esther pitched in to help everyone get things set up and the work done, so we could all enjoy the rest of our time spent together.

A big highlight of Esther’s life was her many grandchildren and she loved them all so dearly. She always looked forward to seeing them, from the first time she got to see them when they were born, to the many times they got together to play or spend the night. Her home was always open to them for as long as they wanted to stay. So many hugs were given, so many tears were wiped away, and so much love was passed between her and them.

Esther had many different jobs over the years and most of them centered around her special brand of hospitality. She knew what a person needed almost before they did. Her compassion for helping people showed through in all she did. In one of her later jobs she worked at the senior center as a cook and was famous for her dinner rolls. Everything Esther did on the job, she did to the best of her ability.

To all who have known and loved Esther, we thank you for keeping her in your thoughts, so that her continued journey will be peaceful and her burden be eased.