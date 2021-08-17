Breaking News

Cheyenne Physician Found Dead on Gannett Peak

Article Updated: August 17, 2021
Gannett Peak is the highest mountain peak in Wyoming at 13,810 feet (4,210 m). It lies in the Wind River Range within the Bridger Wilderness of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Straddling the Continental Divide along the boundary between Fremont and Sublette counties, it has the second greatest topographic prominence in the state (7076') after Cloud Peak (7077'), and is the highest ground for 290.36 miles (467.29 kilometers) in any direction. Wikipedia image

The search for a Cheyenne anesthesiologist reported missing on Gannett Peak in the Wind River Range Monday afternoon ended when his body was found on the north face of the mountain. Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said the death of 41-year-old Thor Hallingbye appeared to have resulted from a climbing accident. The Fremont County Search and Rescue and Sublette County’s Tip Top Search and Rescue teams had been searching for the man after he had been reported missing on Wyoming’s tallest peak.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

