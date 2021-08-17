Cheyenne Physician Found Dead on Gannett Peak

The search for a Cheyenne anesthesiologist reported missing on Gannett Peak in the Wind River Range Monday afternoon ended when his body was found on the north face of the mountain. Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said the death of 41-year-old Thor Hallingbye appeared to have resulted from a climbing accident. The Fremont County Search and Rescue and Sublette County’s Tip Top Search and Rescue teams had been searching for the man after he had been reported missing on Wyoming’s tallest peak.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement: