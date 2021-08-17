Chad Lopez

Mar 26, 1989 – Aug 14, 2021

Chad Charles Lopez, Chad C. Lopez made his journey home on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in his home in Casper, Wyoming. He was born in Riverton Wyoming March 26, 1989 to Charles and Kenzie Lopez.

A wake will be held 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 995 Rendezvous Road. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Fremont Center of the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Burial will follow at the St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery at Ethete. A feast will follow at the Fremont Center.

Chad relocated to Casper where he went to school and made his living. He enjoyed his family and friends, he also liked writing and making his music along with his brothers and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. He was also involved and took part in his traditional ceremonies and was a Sundancer (Sam Dresser Sundance Grandpa) with several Sundance Brothers. He loved his family and had a huge heart and loved everyone to the fullest especially his children, Sunray and Kiera, as well as his family.

He is survived by his parents, Charles and Kenzie Lopez; Children, Sunray Lopez, Kiera Lopez; Brothers, Bryan Steven Groesbeck of Denver, Anthony Lopez of Casper, Telano Returns to War, Daniel Oldman, Bryce Groesbeck, Myron Groesbeck; Sisters, Carrie Lopez of Arapahoe, Alicia Armajo, Sheri Groesbeck of Casper, Mona Panzetanga of Lawrence KS, Dawn Oldman, Kayla Hebah, Keva Youngbear; uncles, Jerry Lopez of Denver, Joe Lopez of Rawlins, George Leonard, Brian Groesbeck, Arleigh Aramajo, Al Addison, Bob C’Bearing, Al C’Bearing, Darrell O’Neal, Floyd Hand, Lester Fasthorse, John Shotgun; Aunts, Reva hill, Eva Magnum, Cara Moon, Gwen C’Bearing, Jenny Brown, Eleanor Brown, Karen Returns to War, Helen Returns to War, Janie Brown, Cheryl Rouillard, Gladys Chingman, Fran Lopez of Denver, Nicole Trujillo, Carballo Rawlins, Molly O’Neal, Suzie Prez, Colleen O’Neal, Kay Kay Hebah, Lynell Shakespeare, Wanda Norris, Karlene Armajo, Arlene Santillanes, Rachanda Almagar, and Marie Lyday.

Chad was preceded in death by Grandparents, Ruth Sanchez, Hiraim and Marybelle Armajo, Felix and Irma Groesbeck, Max and Ida Lopez, Bruce and Martha Groesbeck; Aunts, Sharon Eileen Addison, Ramelda Panzetanga, Ardena Spoonhunter, Denise Loneman; Uncles, Paul Zamora of Rawlins, Floyd Hand, Julian Armajo, Chester Armajo, Hiriam (Frank) Armajo, Gabby Shotgun, Felix (Shorty) Groesbeck, JR., Arlene Chingman, Dean Chingman; Cousins, Ernie Chingman, Patrick Maes, Brandon Wallowingbull, Chato Lyday; Nephew, Zayne Emillo Lopez; many others from the families of Groesbeck, Lopez, Zamora, Armajo, Chingman, O’Neal, Returns to War, C’Bearing, and Shotgun.

