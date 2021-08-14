Mock Inquest held Friday night at the college

The Riverton Peace Mission, a local nonprofit whose initiative is to create community harmony and welcome diversity through peace and mutual understanding, conducted a mock hearing on Aug. 13, 2021, at the Central Wyoming College little theater. There were about forty people present.

The mock hearing was in regards to the shooting of local community member Andy Antelope in September of 2019. Nine individuals read statements from the Department of Criminal Investigation’s report that was conducted following the shooting, along with information released in the news. As a facility that the community can reserve, CWC was the host location for the event.

Prior to the mock trial, community members expressed concern about the emotions of attendees due to the tragic nature of the event.

“As a public institution, being a host site is challenging,” Director of Marketing and Public Relations Lori Ridgway said. “Ensuring the safety of attendees, our campus, and our community is always our top priority. We are very appreciative of our local law enforcement professionals who were able to provide us with additional security to ensure the event was a safe environment for the attendees and our staff. Everyone was very respectful during the event. We worked closely with those involved to ensure preparation and communication for the best possible outcome under

difficult circumstances. Our campus is a facility where the community can conduct respectful conversations and engage in dialogue.”

The mock inquest took about an hour, followed by discussion from Reverend Rodger McDaniel with Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne and L’Dawn Olsen with the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

The mock jurors were State Representative Andi Clifford, Kristen Schwartz, and Chris Hulme. The presentation concluded with a facilitated audience discussion by Reverend Warren Murphy from Cody.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The sequence of events described during the scripted Mock Inquest (a script of 13 pages in length) were read aloud by various individuals.