Apr 18, 1960 – Aug 11, 2021

Michael Christopher Warren, Sr. 61, of Arapahoe passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, A rosary a wake will be held August 15, 2021 at 7:00 pm at 1125 17 Mile Road. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 16, 2021, at John Warren Family Cemetery,

Michael Christopher Warren was born on April 18, 1960 in Riverton, WY to John Anthony Warren Sr. and Irene (Skinner) Warren. He attended school at St. Stephens and also went to Central Wyoming College. He lived on and around the Wind River Reservation all of his life.

Michael was baptized into the Catholic faith and attended church at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, he was an altar boy there in his youth.

On June 14, 2001 he married Susanna Dewey in Fort Washakie, she preceded him in death.

He enjoyed working as a dealer at the Wind River Casino and the camp crew for the Sho-Rap Firefighters.

Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, and visiting with people in the community. He always had a smile and waved at everyone.

He is survived by his children, Shelly and Robert Andersen, Loni and Tommy Ybarra, Lena Warren, Anthony and Shari Oldman, Daniel Oldman, Michael Warren, Jr., Shilo Shakespeare, Alize Dewey, and step-daughter, April White; grandchildren, Isaiah Velarde, Shalene Green, De’Aundre Velarde, Lillian Posey, Jaclynn Warren, Librada Moreno, Raqulle Duran, Dayanna Spang, Trinity Martel, Madison Martel, Quinton Martel, J’Leah Enos, J’Veah Headley, Irene Headley, Aiyanna Warren, Walter Duran, Byron Duran, Tanksi Duran, Dante Haberman, Tionna Haberman, and Jaqueline Surrell; and siblings, John Warren, Jr., Angela Warren, Mary Warren-Killsontop, Alan Warren, Malcolm Bowers, Steven Headley, Angela Warren, and Darion Perry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Anthony Warren, Sr. and Irene Warren; wife, Susanna Dewey Warren; other family members, William Warren, Sr. Aloysius Warren, Richard Warren, Ben Warren, Sr., Kami Warren, Irene F. Warren, Tiffani Warren-Manly, Kane Warren, Brett Martel, Jr., and Rose Dewey.

