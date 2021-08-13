Lander Main Street concrete grinding to begin next week

The $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project and US287 pavement overlay project is continuing, and concrete grinding along Lander’s Main Street is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 16.

Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith said the concrete grinding operation will be a nighttime operation scheduled between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on working days.

“The concrete grinding is scheduled to take about 14 working days to complete, and the contractor will maintain two-way traffic on Main Street while work is being completed,” Smith said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience.”

The US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.