Evonne Marie Coverstone, born November 1, 1957 in Okinawa, Japan, passed away August 8, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming.

A celebration of Evonne’s life is scheduled for a later date, cremation will take place according to her wishes.

Evonne was a wonderful mother, sister, and grandmother to those that loved and cared for her.

She is survived by her daughter; Jessica Bewley of Crowheart, WY, son; Jason Bewley and his wife Gwyn of Tacoma, WA, granddaughters; Adina Bewley of AZ, Kiera Ashby and Alyssa Whiley of England, grandsons; Chase Bewley of Tacoma, WA and Dominic Ashby of England, sisters; Stephanie Schnitzer of Casper, WY and Patricia Letbetter (Bobby) of Wade, NC.

