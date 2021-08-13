Cowgirl Volleyball Practice began this week

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team officially began practice for the 2021 season, the ninth campaign under Head Coach Chad Callihan on Monday with the beginning of fall camp and two-a-days.

The Cowgirls are coming off a Covid-19-shortened, conference-only spring 2021 season, where they went 8-6. Jackie McBride was named to the All-Mountain West Team for the fourth time throughout her illustrious career following last season, becoming just the ninth student-athlete in conference history and the second in UW program history, to receive four all-conference nods.

In addition to McBride returning in 2021, fellow super senior Faith Waitsman also returns to the Cowgirls this fall. Wyoming returns all but two student-athletes from last season, including 2019 All-Mountain West performer KC McMahon, who is entering her fourth season with the program. In addition to McMahon’s return, UW welcomes back Casady Berry, Kaitlyn Gehler, Naya Shimé, Erika Jones, Corin Carruth, Abby Olsen, Hailey Zuroske, Zoee Smith and Kyra Slavik.

Wyoming also welcomes five newcomers to the 2021 team in freshmen Payton Chamberlain, Kayla Mazzocca, Teresa Garza and Lexie Collins, as well as transfer Lydeke King (Tyler CC).

Fans will get their first chance to see the 2021 addition of the Cowgirls August 13 as UW will participate in an intrasquad scrimmage beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper. The following weekend, the Cowgirls travel to Greeley, Colo., for an exhibition match at Northern Colorado Aug. 20, before playing the annual Brown and Gold scrimmage Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m., inside the UniWyo.

UW kicks off regular season matches Aug. 27 and 28 with the first of two home non-conference tournaments, beginning opening weekend with the Rumble in the Rockies as Belmont, Siena and Saint Mary’s come to Laramie. The Cowgirls will also host the UniWyo Invite September 10 and 11 as UCSB, Northwestern and Missouri come to town. The Cowgirls open Mountain West play with two consecutive matches at home Sept. 23 and 25 as UW hosts Utah State and Boise State, respectively.

Wyoming will be looking to make its fourth postseason appearance in the last five seasons in 2021, including four consecutive in non Covid-19-shortened campaigns. Callihan meanwhile, is looking to guide UW to a sixth season with 20-plus wins under his tutelage. The program’s all-time leader in career wins with 152, Callihan has guided 20 Cowgirls to all-conference honors during his tenure.

Season tickets are available for Cowgirl volleyball, starting at $65 for public general admission and $35 for children between the ages of 3-12. Single-match tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for children. Fans can contact the Wyoming ticket office at (307) 760-7220 or by visiting the ticket office in the Arena-Auditorium, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m., to 4:30 p.m.