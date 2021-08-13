Cowboy Basketball Announces 2021-22 Conference Schedule

Pokes to Play Five Conference Home Games on Saturday

The University of Wyoming along with the Mountain West conference released the updated 2021-22 conference basketball schedule on Friday afternoon. The 18-game conference slate features nine home contests with five of those games being played on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys open up conference play on New Year’s Day hosting Boise State. It is the first of five Saturday home contests for the Pokes in Conference play. Other games on Saturday include New Mexico on January 22, Air Force on February 19, Nevada on February 26 and the final regular season game of the season on March 5 against Fresno State.

Wyoming will host Tuesday tilts against San Diego State in their only meeting of the season on January 15, San Jose State on January 18. The Cowboys will host “Border War” rival Colorado State on February 1 and host Utah State on February 8.

The Cowboys open the conference road schedule on January 4 at Nevada and follow that up with a trip to Fresno State on January 8. The Cowboys will visit Utah State on January 15.

The Pokes will make a road swing at Boise State on January 25 and Air Force on January 29. UW will also have a pair of road contests at San Jose State on February 12 and New Mexico on February 15.

Wyoming closes its toad conference schedule at Colorado State on February 22 and UNLV on March 1, as it will be the only meeting against the Runnin’ Rebels.

Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure, which will include the shifting of games from their current dates. Additional announcements on television selections will be made soon.

The non-conference schedule is being finalized and will be released at a later date.

Season tickets for Cowboy basketball are available now with single game tickets becoming available in early October. Fans who need additional information regarding UW Athletics ticketing may: go online at GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.



