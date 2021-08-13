Clifford named a Medical Director of the Year for work during COVID outbreak

Greg Clifford, MD Emergency Medicine Medical Director at SageWest Health Care, was recently honored as one of the Medical Directors of the Year by TeamHealth and LifePoint Health for providing high-quality patient care, expertise to his local hospitals and outstanding leadership.

“Dr. Clifford brought incredible foresight to our COVID-19 response team and played a critical role throughout the pandemic,” said John Ferrelli, Chief Executive Officer of SageWest Health Care. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and exceptional leadership of Dr. Clifford who provides the highest level of care to all that we have the privilege to serve.”

The award honors medical directors throughout the pandemic who have made personal sacrifices to care for patients and lead the hospitals successfully. TeamHealth is a physician-led, patient-focused company that provides physician staffing for hospitals in the United States, including the emergency department in Riverton, Wyo.

“It is an honor to be recognized for all that our clinical team accomplished over the past year,” Dr. Clifford said. “I am fortunate to work with such great doctors, nurses and our entire team in both SageWest campuses. I am really proud of all of our accomplishments throughout the past year to keep our community and staff healthy and safe.”

Dr. Clifford has more than 25 years of emergency medicine experience in Fremont County. He completed his residency in family medicine at the University of Wyoming in Casper and earned his medical degree at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D.