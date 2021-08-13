Jun 29, 1977 – Aug 3, 2021

Chato Lyday (Nii’eihii nonoo’oot), 44 of the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming passed away on August 3, 2021.

Chato’s maternal grandmother was Peggy O’Neal Jenkins a descendant of Chief Dan Friday and Yellowcalf. His paternal grandfather was Lloyd Jenkins a descendant of Chief Black Coal. Chato is survived by his parents, Carlos Lyday, an enrolled member of the Creek Nation of Oklahoma and mother Marie Jenkins, an enrolled member of the Northern Arapahoe Tribe. His parents met at Haskell Indian Nations University playing Varsity sports. Chato loved basketball and played at St. Stephens Indian School, at high school in Laramie WY, and at Haskell Indian Nations University where he graduated in Realty and Land management.

He is survived by his companion, Cori Atkins, and sons, Skyboy, Sonny, Thurlo Lacie and Caerhys Blaze Lyday, his sister Nelida Mendoza and her husband Jason, sisters Leslee Lovato-Romero, ValWrena Brinkley and LaTona Jenkins. Nieces, Diona and Dara, nephew, Dominique Mendoza. He has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who served as mother, brother and sister figures, whom he loved very much, too numerous to list. He had so many friends from around the nation, many from Haskell Indian Nations University and Laramie who will be coming to honor him at this time.

Wake services at the home of Gwynn C’Bearing, 1532 Elmwood Dr., Beaver Creek on Sunday at 7pm, Aug. 8, 2021. Funeral Mass at St. Margaret’s at 10:00am in Riverton,WY, on Monday Aug. 9, 2021 with burial to follow at Yellowcalf cemetery. Feast and giveaway at the Chandelle event center Riverton airport.

