For the Wind River Basin today, it will be sunny with patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the basin will range from 85 to 89. West winds around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

For the Bighorn basin, much the same but with areas of smoke early in the day and Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the Southwest Basin predicted at 86 to 90. Northwest winds around 15 mph late in the afternoon.