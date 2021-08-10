Rollino Returning to WCC as new CFO

Wyoming Catholic College’s Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Rick Rollino, who served as the College’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and later Executive Vice President from 2011-2018, as the school’s new CFO. Mr. Rollino has served for the past three years as Vice President of Finance at Franciscan University at Steubenville, Ohio.

“We are delighted to welcome Rick back to Lander,” said President Glenn Arbery. “The College’s Board felt it imperative to bring in a highly respected and experienced financial officer to help steady and direct the College’s Business and Finance offices. Rick’s recent time as the head of finance at Franciscan University of Steubenville has added to the deep well of experience Rick possesses in directing business and finance operations. Especially with his past experiences here at the College, Rick is the perfect fit for this moment in our history. Our community will reap the benefits of having an outsider’s and an insider’s perspective at the same time. It feels very much like the workings of Providence to all of us here at the College.”

Originally from California, Rollino earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an accounting emphasis from the University of Southern California. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and a past member of several local community organizations in Lander, including the Rotary Club, City Planning Commission, and the Lander Economic Development Association, for which he served as president. Rick and his wife, Mary, have been married for 35 years and have five children and eight grandchildren.

“I very much loved my time at Franciscan, and I was not considering a move from my position there,” said Rollino, who is eager to be back at the College once again. “But after much prayer and discernment, I believe that I am called to return to Wyoming Catholic at this time. It is a unique institution, whose students and graduates are transformed by its educational commitment and its extraordinary community. I am glad that the Board was as eager to bring me aboard as I was to return, and I am honored to be a part of this next chapter of the Wyoming Catholic College story.”